WATCH: 'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Tells Michael Strahan He "Made a Mistake"

Chris Harrison has spoken about what led to him stepping away from hosting The Bachelor. Harrison sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America in a pre-taped and remote interview.

Last month, in a chat with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Harrison defended current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Kirkconnell had posted pics of her at a plantation-themed party and "liked" a post on Instagram showing the Confederate flag. Harrison will not helm the After the Final Rose special, the Bachelor season finale, on March 15, reports Variety; Emmanuel Acho will host instead.

Harrison told Strahan:

I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that. I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it.

Harrison stated that he is working with a "race educator and strategist" and added:

I am not a victim here. I made a mistake and I own that. Racism, oppression, these are big dynamic problems and they take serious work and I am committed to that work.

After the interview aired, Strahan commented:

His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response on any of this, and obviously, he’s a man who wants to clearly stay on the show, but only time will tell if there’s any meaning behind his words.

