Gil Rogers, best known as villainous Ray Gardner on All My Children, has passed away. The Kentucky native's daughter, Amanda Hall Rogers, shared the sad news in a Facebook post, stating that the 87-year-old died the morning of March 2. 

Ray terrorized Pine Valley in the early 1980s as the abusive father to Jenny Gardiner (Kim Delaney) and Tad Martin (Michael E. Knight). Rapist Ray also nearly blew up the Martin house.

Rogers appeared on Guiding Light as Hawk Shayne for over 20 years. Hawk abandoned his family, including daughter Reva (Kim Zimmer). Years later, he'd pop back into his family members' lives, often for opportunistic purposes.

His other daytime roles included Dr. Martin Brandt and Mr. Hollis on The Doctors and Brent Kenwood on Search for TomorrowAn accomplished theater actor, the Kentucky native also appeared on high-profile TV shows like Perry Mason and Law & Order. Movie buffs might recognize him from Eddie Macon's Run or W. W. and the Dixie Dancekings.

The late actor's wife, actress Margaret Hall, passed away in 2015.

