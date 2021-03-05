Alyvia Alyn Lind Will Headline Syfy's 'Chucky' Reboot

The Young and the Restless' Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) will be squaring off with a new rival: Chucky the doll! Deadline reports that the actress has been cast as a lead in Syfy's upcoming series Chucky. Her character, Lexy Taylor, is queen of her school, bully to Jake (Zackary Arthur), and girlfriend of Jake's cousin Junior (Teo Briones).

Ordered straight-to-series in 2020, Chucky comes from the movie's creator and writer Don Mancini, also creator-showrunner. In the TV iteration, originally begun in the Child's Play films, Chucky is a doll possessed by a serial killer. A small town is turned upside down when Chucky turns up at a yard sale. Violent murders begin taking place and secrets galore will be unearthed. But Chucky has his own demons. Enemies will threaten to out him for the villain he is...and tell the truth about his shocking past.

Filming will kick off next month in Toronto. Produced by UCP, Chucky will be executive produced by Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca (creator of horror anthology series Channel Zero), Harley Peyton, and Alex Hedlund via Antosca's production company Eat the Cat. Mancini will direct Episode One.