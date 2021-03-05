Kiara Barnes

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: The focus fell on the trials and tribulations of Carter and Zoe. Carter comes home and finds Zoe standing on the staircase awash in a gown of emerald green.

Did she break in? Are we getting stalkerish Zoe back? Alas, no. She has a key. Zoe goes on to explain this room was the location of Carter’s ill-fated proposal that was interrupted by a fire alarm. Zoe wants Carter to know that her brief, sort of, dalliance with Zende was nothing but an interruption - much like the fire alarm. Really?

Zoe continues by telling Carter she loves him and is sorry she was too scared to embrace their relationship. She is trying really, really hard to convince him there is still hope for the future.

