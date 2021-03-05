Victoria Konefal

On today's Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Ben dreaming of Ciara. She is reading in bed fully coiffed and in her pajamas. She arises from her bed and greets Ben at the glass. He is there to rescue her. Alas, it was only the dream as both Ben and Ciara, separately, awaken gasping for air and speaking each other’s names.

At Casa de Glass, Ciara awakens to find Evan at the door. He's delivering her breakfast in bed with a copy of a Salem newspaper. It apparently features news about Ben.

In Ben’s bed, he looks at Shakespeare and checks his phone.

At University Hospital, John is caressing Marlena’s hair as she sleeps. She awakens and wants to discuss what happened when John left the house the day before. In walks Sarah to let the happy couple know there is no indication of a new aneurysm. Unfortunately, there appears to be bad news.

Speaking of bad news, Samantha Gene is none too happy that she had to spend the night in the pokey. Belle didn’t answer her call and Rafe had no choice but to keep the people of Salem safe from an alleged murderer. Rafe feels badly for her and offers up his cell phone so she can call her beloved sister. Unfortunately, Rafe’s phone has strings. He is giving Samantha Gene just one more chance to tell him whether or not she killed Charlie Dale.

