On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

DNA test results are switched on The Bold and the Beautiful. Is anyone surprised?

Who killed Charlie on Days of Our Lives? When will his real killer be revealed? A little of Susan goes a long ways and we're getting A LOT of Susan. The world seems against Ben and Ciara, but when will they re-unite? The DC crew make their timeframe predictions. Jackée Harry debuts as Paulina Price.

The Double Wedding event of the Port Charles season arrives on General Hospital. Will Peter end up like Charlie on DAYS or will he escape death?

Adam and Sharon share a kiss and everyone in Genoa City finds out on The Young and the Restless. Why can't a rich woman like Abby adopt? Is Y&R doing a disservice to Devon and addressing the realities of being the parent of a bi-racial child?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!