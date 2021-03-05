The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) is all in on Team "Sinn"! The Emmy winner is a big fan of the Forrester Creations CEO's rocky relationship with Tanner Novlan (Finn). In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, she explained the approach Steffy is taking to her complicated life.

MacInnes Wood shared how Steffy's POV on relationships has changed recently. She explained:

She's realized since sleeping with Liam [Scott Clifton] that he really does belong with Hope [Annika Noelle], and that she has feelings for the first time since Liam. She wants a future with Finn.

That's all well and good for Ms. Forrester, but she's apparently carrying Liam's kid! How will Steffy face her future, given these complications? JMW dished:

She's trying her best to give gratitude to the fact that she is going to be a mother again, as being a mother is what she's most proud of. She will look at the bright side and move forward. I've always admired that trait about her.

And MacInnes Wood had some solid advice for Steffy going forward. She stated: