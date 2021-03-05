The View Hosts Weigh In on Dr. Seuss Racism Debate (WATCH)

ABC

The ladies of The View are a bit divided when it comes to whether or not six of Dr. Seuss' books should be removed from shelves, and it might surprise on who is for and against it. Dr. Seuss Enterprises dropped the news that "And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot’s Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!," and "The Cat’s Quizzer" were not going to be published any more due to portraying "people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."

Co-host Sunny Hostin was conflicted on the issue and stated,

When children do open up those books and perhaps see images of themselves that are distorted in such a stereotypical way, they do learn a powerful lesson about how they may be devalued in society.

Both moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Sara Haines agreed the books should have a disclaimer about the content inside, with Goldberg stating,

Have the conversation, but if you don’t have the conversation, it’s really hard to explain to people why something has disappeared

Joy Behar, however, was not here for the books being removed from shelves and said it was an "absolute outrage to remove books, period." Behar went on further say having the books available makes it a "teaching tool" to have a bigger dialog on racism. Behar said,

I think that these books are teaching tools. These are teaching tools. If I were teaching a class now, I would bring them right into the class so that people can see what he was thinking. ‘Do you think it’s racist? Is it racist? Is it anti-Semitic? Let’s discuss it.'

Watch the debate below.