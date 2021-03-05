The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of March 8-12, 2021

Eric Braeden

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless Spoilers!

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) has a heart-to-heart with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and the two say their goodbyes. Later, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) comes over to spend time with Devon and finds a woman's bracelet between his sofa's seat cushions! Will Amanda discover Devon's secret?

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) decides to go for his.

Lily: The communications exec (Christel Khalil) snaps at Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Billy: The Abbott black sheep (Jason Thompson) is stunned by Victoria's latest moves.

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) is back at his antics again regarding his children. Watch for Victor to gear up for war, as he has Victoria and Adam (Mark Grossman) set against each other just as the feud between the Newmans and the Abbotts kicks back up.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) starts to question Victoria's decisions. Look for Nikki to start grilling Adam when a situation arises.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott (Melissa Ordway) hybrid preps for what's to come.

Summer: The tartlet (Hunter King) takes Kyle's (Michael Mealor) mind off of things.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy hides evidence.

Lola: The chef (Sasha Calle) helps Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) out.

Rey/Sharon: The newly-wedded Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso and Sharon Case) family takes measures to keep their marriage intact. Will it work?

Chloe: The fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) saves her pal Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers!