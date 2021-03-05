WATCH: 'Real World: New York' Star Kevin Powell Discusses Reunion on The Talk

Former The Real World: New York stars Kevin Powell and Julie Gentry appeared on The Talk on Thursday to discuss reuniting on Paramount+ for The Real World Homecoming: New York. Thirty years after debuting on MTV, the cast of the original show are back in the same loft they made history in. On the mothership series, the cast was known for talking about hot button social issues in the '90s. How does it compare to now? Powell stated,

We covered racism, homophobia, we dealt with the issues of homelessness…we were our authentic selves for what we were passionate about came out loud and clear. And just the fact that we had Black Lives Matter that has exploded in the last year and about to go into this George Floyd trial in Minnesota in a few days, says that, despite of all the progress we’ve made…we still have a long way to go.

Powell also dishes about his friendship with Gentry, with whom he had a memorable moment talking about race on the original series. Powell said,

I did feel a brotherly bond to her. A lot of times people focused on the argument that we had, which is probably the most famous argument ever on the history of racism in the country on TV, but it was also our relationship, which is why we are connected today. You see our evolution with these episodes.

Watch the interview below.