The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 8-12, 2021

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers!

Zende (Delon de Metz) one ups Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and sets up a romantic evening for Paris (Diamond White). Where do you think this will go?

A little happiness is sprinkled over Los Angeles.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) confronts Vinny (Joe LoCicero) about possibly switching Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) paternity test . . . again.

Zoe continues her fickle streak and is furious about Paris and Zende’s growing relationship.

Steffy has some very surprising news for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Someone is getting down on bended knee.

Hope (Annika Noelle) uses Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) strong shoulder.

Vinny assures Thomas he didn’t mess with Steffy’s paternity test . . . again.

Ridge continues to support his “best friend" Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Steffy decides to hit the bricks, but Finn (Tanner Novlan) tries his best to stop her.

Someone’s relationship is kaput.

