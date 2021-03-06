Days of Our Lives spoiler promo for the week of March 8-12, 2021

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) catches Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in the act (probs because she talked out loud as soap peeps do).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) gives longing looks to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) when she suggests they rekindle their long dead romance.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) finds Ciara (Victoria Konefal), but much like Romeo and Juliet, it may be too late to revive her.

Xander (Paul Telfer) is over the moon about his upcoming wedding to Sarah. He turns to Jack (Matthew Ashford), who is all on board with continuing their bromance.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) pushes the wrong buttons when she comes face to face with Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Abigail (Marci Miller) is ready to give Gwen (Emily O'Brien) as good as she got . . . allegedly from Gabi.

Claire (Isabel Durant) is in the evil clutches of Evan (Brock Kelly) until she's rescued by men (as it happens in Soapland).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!