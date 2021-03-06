James Read

On today's Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Gwen awaking from her slumber and not knowing where she is, but it appears she is in the DiMera tunnels!

In the DiMera living room, Abigail frets because she needs to check on Gwen - who it seems is downstairs - when in walks Chad.

In Horton Square, Gabi stomps in already yelling at Philip about why the contractors aren’t working on her GabiChic store. Philip tries to point out the construction is shut down just when a smug Kate and Jake enter the scene.

Meanwhile at Casa de Glass, Ciara is telling Evan she knows Ben is still alive because he came to her in a dream. Shockingly, Evan looks skeptical.

Across town, Ben is at the hospital talking to his daddy. Clyde is insistent his baby boy come to Statesville so he can give him some crucial information.

