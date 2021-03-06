Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 8-12, 2021

Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives Spoilers!

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) do some daddy/daughter bonding.

Theo (Cameron Johnson) returns!

Rex (Kyle Lowder) returns!

Jack joins Xander (Paul Telfer) to celebrate his impending nuptials.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has a plan!

Sami (Alison Sweeney) tells Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) EVERYTHING.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) hunt for Evan (Brock Kelly).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) blames herself for Sami’s predicament.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) have an in depth conversation.

Jack plays peacemaker with Rex and Xander.

Without a hostage to torture, Evan snatches Claire (Isabel Durant).

Previous Days of Our Lives Spoilers (DAYS): Rumors of Ciara's Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Paulina (Jackée Harry) has a question to run by Abe (James Reynolds).

Belle (Martha Madison) is, once again, furious with Sami for lying.

Not knowing that her brother and beloved are on the way, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) tires to break free and accidentally cuts the gas line.

Sarah is missing, which vexes Xander.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) brings Brady a surprise!

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jake (Brandon Barash) find themselves at odds about Gabi (Camila Banus).

Chloe and Brady (Eric Martsolf) draw closer.

Anna (Leann Hunley) finds Gwen tied up in the DiMera tunnels.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) takes Allie and Henry to meet grandma Ava (Tamara Braun).

Paulina tries to be helpful, but makes things difficult for Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey).

Ciara goes boom!

Theo bonds with Lani and Eli’s twins.

Jake’s subconscious is focusing on Gabi.

Shawn Douglas and Ben find Ciara and turn the tables on Evan.

Sarah figures out Kristen and Susan’s (Stacy Haiduk) switcheroo.

Kristen has a new idea about how to handle Chloe Lane.

Claire and Theo have a sit down.

Belle gets all sweet on an injured Shawn Douglas.

Eli asks Valerie (Vanessa Williams) to be the godmother and grandmother to the twins!

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoilers!