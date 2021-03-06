General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 8-12, 2021

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tries to anticipate Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) next move.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) have a sit down.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) doesn’t completely trust Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) words of wisdom.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jackie (Kim Delaney) find common ground.

Mac (John J. York) embraces his daddy role.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) wants to hear true words from Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Anna dish about all the ways Anna screwed up.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) checks in on Cameron (James Lipton) and his buzzed head.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) gets up in Jackie’s grill.

Jason (Steve Burton) decides he can’t turn a blind eye to the truth . . . this time.

Laura (Genie Francis) warns Carly (Laura Wright) not to let her walls down.

Chase (Josh Swickard) needs to rinse his eyes with bleach after he sees something he wishes he didn’t.

Lizzie Beth really wants to be of use!

Jason uses his powers of deduction.

Sam doesn’t know what the hell is going on.

