Peter Bergman, Courtney Hope

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Jack and Sally are drinking out of the fancy Abbott glassware and chatting up their similar histories. Sally and Jack both think they're folks who won’t let anyone or anything get in their way. Nonetheless, they’ve both learned pretty painful lessons.

Moving forward, Sally feels hopeful that she will make her dreams come true. Old Smilin' wants her to know he will do everything he can to help her along the thorny path of life.

Cue the music because Kyle's walking in the front door and he doesn't look happy.

