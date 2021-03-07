The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Vinny Faces a Moment of Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo for the week of March 8-12, 2021
Joe LoCicero

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

The DNA test of Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby declared Liam (Scott Clifton) as the father, but Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wonders about his friend Vinny's (Joe LoCicero) handiwork in the lab. 

Thomas finds Vinny at work and asks him once again if he pulled a fast one. An equally suspicious Finn (Tanner Novlan) isn't far behind. 

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

