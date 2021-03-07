The Young and the Restless spoiler promo for the week of March 8-12, 2021

Brytni Sarpy, Bryton James

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

In one corner, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) struggles with her conflicting feelings for two men, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James).

In the other corner, Devon is getting busy with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) while finding time for intimate chats with Elena.

Devon admits he and Elena share the same feelings, but which ones are they going to lay out on the table?

