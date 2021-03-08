General Hospital spoiler promo for the week of March 8-12, 2021

General Hospital spoiler promo

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Anna (Finola Hughes) deal with the fallout from their failed weddings as the tea on Peter (Wes Ramsey) spills all over Port Charles.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) conspires with Jason (Steve Burton) on getting closure.

Peter is tied up once again. This time he awaits his punishment from FrankenDrew (Roger Howarth).

