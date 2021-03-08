Hallmark's 'Home & Family' Resumes Production With New Format

Hallmark's talk show Home & Family will be returning to our screens soon. Deadline reports that the show, hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, will kickstart production on March 29 after a COVID-related production hiatus. New episodes will air on April 5.

H&F's format will be revamped. It previously aired Monday to Friday from 10 AM EST to 12 PM EST; now, it will air three days a week, Monday to Wednesday, from 10 AM EST to 11 AM EST.

A representative of Hallmark told Deadline:

This change tightens the show, allowing us to created more in-depth segments and interviews.

H&F experienced two COVID-related shutdowns in 2020. New episodes stopped hitting the airwaves in January 2021; between then and now, encore episodes of the chatfest and Hallmark Channel Original Movies have occupied its slot.