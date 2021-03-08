WATCH: Oprah Reveals Queen and Prince Philip Didn't Remark on Archie's Skin Tone

Harpo Productions/ Photographer: Joe Pugliese.

On the heels of their Sunday night special interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (AKA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) were featured in more exclusive clips on CBS This Morning.

Winfrey sat down with Gayle King and the rest of morning show panel on Monday to discuss her thoughts and share more revelations. For example, in the original chat, Markle stated that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed concern over how dark her son Archie's skin would be when he was born. Harry refused to divulge the speaker's identity, but Winfrey clarified to King:

He wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II], nor his grandfather [Prince Philip] that were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations, as you can see I tried to get that answer, on camera and off.

Additional, not-previously-seen clips were screened, as well. Harry remembered that, when he and Markle returned home from Canada in January 2020, their planned visit with the Queen was abruptly canceled. He shared about his conversation with his grandmother:

So I said, ‘What about the rest of the week?' She goes, ‘That is busy now as well.’ I didn’t want to push because I kind of knew what was going on.

CBS This Morning also showed a clip of Markle discussing her relationships with her estranged father and half-sister. Markle recalled asking Thomas Markle if he'd worked with the press before her wedding, saying: