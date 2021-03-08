WATCH: Oprah Reveals Queen and Prince Philip Didn't Remark on Archie's Skin Tone
On the heels of their Sunday night special interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (AKA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) were featured in more exclusive clips on CBS This Morning.
Winfrey sat down with Gayle King and the rest of morning show panel on Monday to discuss her thoughts and share more revelations. For example, in the original chat, Markle stated that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed concern over how dark her son Archie's skin would be when he was born. Harry refused to divulge the speaker's identity, but Winfrey clarified to King:
He wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II], nor his grandfather [Prince Philip] that were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations, as you can see I tried to get that answer, on camera and off.
Additional, not-previously-seen clips were screened, as well. Harry remembered that, when he and Markle returned home from Canada in January 2020, their planned visit with the Queen was abruptly canceled. He shared about his conversation with his grandmother:
So I said, ‘What about the rest of the week?' She goes, ‘That is busy now as well.’ I didn’t want to push because I kind of knew what was going on.
CBS This Morning also showed a clip of Markle discussing her relationships with her estranged father and half-sister. Markle recalled asking Thomas Markle if he'd worked with the press before her wedding, saying:
We called my dad, and I asked him, and he said, 'No, absolutely not.' I said, 'You know, the Institution has never intervened for anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this. But if they do this once, we're not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our kids one day.' I said, 'We won't be able to protect our own kids one day,' and I said, 'I just need you to tell me. If you tell me the truth, we can help.' And he wasn't able to do that. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother.