The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for March 8, 2021

Kiara Barnes

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Round Eleventy of Zoe vs. Paris. We begin this bout with Zoe blaming Paris for Carter calling off their engagement. Zoe also thinks Paris screws everything up - she always has.

Side Note: Inquiring minds need to know what this history is about!

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Zoe Uses Her Words to Woo Carter

Paris proves she can give as good as she gets by reminding her whiny sister that she has been focusing on herself and she is not studying Zoe - not everything is about you! Zoe thinks that Paris follows her around like a needy puppy.

Oh Lawd, Zoe, once again, is demanding that Paris quit Forrester and get the hell out of her life. Here we go again, y’all!

Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!