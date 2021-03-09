Martha Madison

On today's Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Allie and Lucas in Horton Square. They are discussing the surprising news that Belle decided to represent Samantha Gene. Lucas calls Shawn Douglas to get the skinny on the situation. Gasp! Samantha Gene was arrested for murder - must be a day that ends in “y”.

At Rafe’s place, he and Ava are talking about the murder of Charlie Dale. Rafe tells her the forensic evidence has come back, which led to the arrest of one Ms. Samantha Gene Brady.

Side Note: Why is everyone in Salem now calling Charlie Dale, “Charlie Dale”?

At the Salem PD, Samantha Gene is griping at Belle for letting Rafe arrest her. Belle is packing up her toys and going home. She said no lies better pass her sister’s lips. Lies passed and Belle quit.

In the DiMera tunnels, Gwen is screaming bloody murder. Anna walks in and in her most condescending voice tells Gwen, “It looks like you got yourself in a little jam.” Gwen is having none of it and lets Anna know that Abigail and Gabi are responsible.

Side Note: I love Anna.

As Gwen pleads her case to Anna, Abigail, and Gabi are arguing about accessing Rolf’s drug stash. Gabi begrudgingly agrees to take Abigail to see if she can find the drug Gwen used in her champagne. Just as they reach an agreement, Chad runs from another part of the park - I assume he was playing with Thomas or maybe he was just playing ball by himself. Either way, he was quite surprised to see his wife and his ex hanging out in the park.

