Melissa Claire Egan

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: We focus on Victor and Adam’s business venture and Chelsea’s anger-fueled recovery.

Victor and Adam are at Society talking about their new business venture. Adam is on board, but wonders what Ashland Locke will think about him running his company. Victor says he will straighten it out. You got that?! Victor thinks this new business will give Adam something to do and keep him away from Sharon.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack and Sally Get Cozy By the Fire

Meanwhile, Chloe is heaping praise on a newly mobile Chelsea - who is also talking! Chelsea lets her know she is the only one who knows about her progress.

Side Note: That nurse must be slow on the uptake.

Chelsea continues by telling Chloe she used her anger towards Adam as motivation to stand and talk. Chloe knew her friend would be back. In walks the daft nurse and Chloe goes back to talking to Chelsea as if she can’t respond.

Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!