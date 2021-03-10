Amanda Setton Returns to General Hospital Next Week

Author:
Publish date:
Amanda Setton

Fans of Amanda Setton can get ready for her return to General Hospital. The actress is back as Brook Lynn Quartermaine next week! According to Soap Opera Digest, Setton, who was on maternity leave, is slipping back into the role she assumed in 2019. 

Related: General Hospital Temporarily Recasts Brook Lynn Quartermaine

Setton had a message for fans and told the magazine,

Hey guys! 👋! Thank you for supporting the show and for falling in love with Brook Lynn. She’s a dynamo, but beneath it all, has a big heart and always has her family and their well-being as her priority. Thank you for being so supportive and enjoying this ride with me! You guys are the best!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Briana Lane, Amanda Setton
General Hospital

Briana Lane Departs GH as Amanda Setton Readies for Return as BLQ

Brianna Lane
General Hospital

Briana Lane Says She's "Honored" to Fill In for Amanda Setton on GH

gh-brook lynn
General Hospital

First Impressions: Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Ashton on GH

Amanda Setton
General Hospital

GH Casts OLTL Fave Amanda Setton as the New Brook Lynn