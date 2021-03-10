Matthew Atkinson

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We focus a bit on the continuing saga of Vinny and Thomas, who are starring in the feature: “Did Vinny change Steffy’s DNA results?”

Vinny tells Thomas that DNA results don’t lie. Finn fights science with idiocy and says science doesn’t matter because Steffy really, really thought the baby was Finn’s.

Thomas really, really wants to believe him, but also wants to be the moral center. He reminds Vinny of all the lives that were devastated by this test result. Vinny tries to calm Thomas down by telling him everything is easy peasy. Vinny thinks Thomas should just chill.

Do you think Vinny switched the DNA test results? What do you think of Thomas taking the moral high ground?

