Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of March 10, 2021

All My Children As the World Turns
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) shared on Instagram that his film Women Is Losers will premiere March 16 at SXSW (ex-Maya) will Annie Ilonzeh star alongside Mel Gibson and Dermot Mulroney in the indie thriller Agent Game (ex-Taylor) has been Pepi Sonuga cast in ABC's hip-hop drama pilot Queens, playing a rising rap star (Brick) will Stephen A. Smith produce Black Excellence, a documentary about the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Guiding Light (ex-Sugar) will Taye Diggs join the University of Missouri Department of Theatre as artist in residence this spring (ex-Ben) will Matt Bomer voice The Flash in the animated feature Justice Society: World War II One Life to Live (ex-Josh) will Laurence Fishburne release Season Two of the scripted audio series Bronzeville on March 16, which he produces, writes, and directs; (ex-Layla) will also act Tika Sumpter (ex-Evangeline) Renée Elise Goldsberry voices a main character in Disney Junior's Eureka!, premiering later this year (ex-Ford) David A. Gregory shared on Instagram that he wrote the film The Hobby Horse Kid and he received an honorable mention in the first-time screenwriter (feature) category at the Los Angeles Film Awards (ex-Greg) Terrell Tilford runs the art-selling group Band of Vices (ex-Keri) Sherri Saum returns to Freeform's Good Trouble on March 10 (ex-Téa)'s audio adaptation of Florencia Lozano Romeo y Julieta debuts March 18; find out how to attend the opening night virtual event, taking place at 7 PM EST, here
Passions
The Young and the Restless (ex-Vance) will Eric Roberts star in Pups Alone, a holiday caper...with a dog theme! (ex-Stephanie) will Vivica A. Fox direct an original short film, Through Her Eyes, for BET HER's "Her Stories" franchise (ex-Tyra) will Eva Marcille star in an original short film for BET HER's "Her Stories" franchise