Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of March 10, 2021

Author:
Publish date:
Heather Tom

All My Children

As the World Turns

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

  • Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) shared on Instagram that his film Women Is Losers will premiere March 16 at SXSW 
  • Annie Ilonzeh (ex-Maya) will star alongside Mel Gibson and Dermot Mulroney in the indie thriller Agent Game
  • Pepi Sonuga (ex-Taylor) has been cast in ABC's hip-hop drama pilot Queens, playing a rising rap star
  • Stephen A. Smith (Brick) will produce Black Excellence, a documentary about the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

Guiding Light

  • Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) will join the University of Missouri Department of Theatre as artist in residence this spring
  • Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) will voice The Flash in the animated feature Justice Society: World War II 

One Life to Live

  • Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will release Season Two of the scripted audio series Bronzeville on March 16, which he produces, writes, and directs; Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla) will also act
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) voices a main character in Disney Junior's Eureka!, premiering later this year
  • David A. Gregory (ex-Ford) shared on Instagram that he wrote the film The Hobby Horse Kid and he received an honorable mention in the first-time screenwriter (feature) category at the Los Angeles Film Awards
  • Terrell Tilford (ex-Greg) runs the art-selling group Band of Vices
  • Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) returns to Freeform's Good Trouble on March 10
  • Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa)'s audio adaptation of Romeo y Julieta debuts March 18; find out how to attend the opening night virtual event, taking place at 7 PM EST, here

Passions

The Young and the Restless

  • Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will star in Pups Alone, a holiday caper...with a dog theme!
  • Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will direct an original short film, Through Her Eyes, for BET HER's "Her Stories" franchise
  • Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) will star in an original short film for BET HER's "Her Stories" franchise

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ryan Paevey
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 10, 2021

judi-evans
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 14, 2020

Lindsay Hartley
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 24, 2021

Morgan Fairchild
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of November 16, 2020