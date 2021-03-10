CBS Media Ventures and NuTime Media to Connect Advertisers with Black Viewers

Deadline reports that CBS Media Ventures, the arm of ViacomCBS focused on syndicated programming, will be working with NuTime Media to connect advertisers with Black consumers. The venture will aim to bring advertisers to shows like Judge Judy and The Dr. Phil Show.

NuTime will assist CBS Media Ventures in creating more opportunities within its programming to interact with Black audiences; the partnership will also create more content. Morris McWilliams, president and CEO of NuMedia, will work with Scott Trupchak, executive vice president of media sales and partnerships at CBS Media Ventures, and his team.

CBS Media Ventures represents ad sales for numerous shows, including third-party programming. Among its numbers are The Wendy Williams Show, Nick Cannon's upcoming chatfest, Family Feud, Divorce Court, and Hot Bench.

In a statement, Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, said:

We have had a great working relationship with Morris over the last 15 years on various projects, so we are thrilled to establish a formal partnership with him and his team as our roster of programming targeting Black consumers has grown. It is exciting for us to be able to provide advertisers a robust vehicle to reach this important audience through our portfolio.

McWilliams added: