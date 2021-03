Chad Brannon is indeed heading back to General Hospital. But when will he hit Port Charles? According to TV Insider, the actor, who played Zander from 2000 to 2004, will pop up the week of March 15.

On Instagram, Brannon shared a picture from his scenes, expressing his excitement and noting he had "an incredible time" working with William Lipton, who plays Zander's son Cameron.

See what he had to say below.