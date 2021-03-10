Days of Our Lives Caption This: New Daddy Eli Is Feelin' Himself (PHOTOS)

The men of Days of Our Lives have been showing out lately! Last week, shirtless Xander (Paul Telfer) in a kilt grabbed our attention.

Today, Eli (Lamon Archey) was caught by Lani (Sal Stowers) flexing his stuff in front of a mirror in nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts. When questioned, he remarked he was concerned about his dad bod. Lani doesn't seem to mind . . . do you?

Take your best Caption This shot at these scenes from Days and comment below!

