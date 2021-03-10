DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Will Carter take Zoe back on The Bold and the Beautiful? Were the DNA test results switched? The Logan sisters accept Flo.

Jackée Harry debuts as Paulina Price on Days of Our Lives. Did DAYS lose a lot of momentum on the Who Killed Charlie storyline? Gabi and Abigail team up to take down Gwen. Ben and Ciara Saga continue to pine for each other.

Valentine takes down Peter on General Hospital. Like DAYS, did GH lose momentum over its Double Wedding event? Tristan Rogers speaks out on the character of Peter and the corner he's been written into. Nina causes problems for Michael and Willow.

Richard Burgi joins The Young and the Restless as Ashland Locke and everyone wants Locke's company. Is Doug Davidson done with Genoa City after 43 years?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

