Linsey Godfrey Gets Candid on Mental Health Battle

Actress Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) is being transparent on her mental health fight. The Days of Our Lives actress disclosed her diagnosis of being borderpolar, which is when someone is bipolar and also has borderline personality disorder, on Instagram in a video.

In the video, Godfrey admits it was "very scary” speaking about the disorder but also stressed the importance to educate and make people not afraid to have an open dialog. In her caption on IG, Godfrey stated,

We aren’t any less capable of being anything that a person without these or any other disorders can be. It’s time to destigmatize mental health and stop dehumanizing mental health sufferers. You’re not alone. I’m here.

Well-said, Linsey. Watch the video below.