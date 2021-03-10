Roger Howarth Steven Bergman Photography

In case you missed it, the character of Franco Baldwin gasped his last breath today on General Hospital. Roger Howarth, who has portrayed Franco since 2013, is speaking out about his status with GH.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Howarth revealed that he has not been let go from the show. Although he will be off screen for a period of time, Howarth is still very much a part of the GH family.

Howarth began on GH in 2012 in the One Life to Live role of Todd Manning. Soon afterwards, Todd was ushered offscreen and Franco Baldwin re-emerged. This switcharoo was directly connected to a lawsuit involving ABC and Prospect Park. In 2016, ABC won the rights to both All My Children and One Life to Live back from Prospect Park. No word yet on whether or not the adjudication of this lawsuit will play into Howarth’s return.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Howarth’s return? Do you want to see Todd Manning back on the GH canvas? What about Roger Howarth as a brand new character? We want to hear from YOU. Sound off in the comments!