On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: We focus a bit on Kyle and Summer. They are discussing Kyle’s attempt to tell Jack that he is, in fact, a grandfather. Kyle explains to Summer that he tried, but when he got there, the heat was palpable between his daddy and Sally. Summer admits she would have been shooketh as well! Summer still wants Kyle to tell Jack about his spawn. In turn, Kyle knows that Jack will want him to take responsibility for his wayward seed.

Kyle and Summer continue by discussing whether or not Jack will be intimidated by Ashland Locke. They decide he won’t be because he has been “battle tested” by his decades long feud with Victor. Kyle is more concerned with his relationship with Summer than Jack’s reaction.

