Adrienne Houghton Says Raven-Symoné Joining The Real Would Be "Amazing"

Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Houghton is open to a Cheetah Girls reunion on The Real. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why she thinks Raven-Symoné would be a good fit as a co-host

She dished:

I mean, I would love that, obviously 'cause she's my cheetah sister. Chuchie and Bubble will be together forever, but I think that would be amazing.

Houghton added:

I thought she was phenomenal, you know, on The View. Obviously she speaks the truth, she keeps it real, which I love. But man, more than that I would love for us to work together, maybe doing something Cheetah Girl-esque in the future. That would be amazing.

