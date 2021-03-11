Adrienne Houghton Says Raven-Symoné Joining The Real Would Be "Amazing"

Steven Bergman Photograph

Adrienne Houghton is open to a Cheetah Girls reunion on The Real. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why she thinks Raven-Symoné would be a good fit as a co-host.

She dished:

I mean, I would love that, obviously 'cause she's my cheetah sister. Chuchie and Bubble will be together forever, but I think that would be amazing.

Houghton added: