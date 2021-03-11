Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We focus on Steffy talking to Ridge about making her new spawn a priority and to not stress out. Ridge gets flustered because he doesn’t understand the problem. Why in the world would Steffy have anything to be stressed out about?

Side Note: Ridge spent his baby making years bouncing back and forth between two families. Of course he doesn’t understand the problem!

Ridge tells Steffy to take ALL OF THE TIME off. Steffy explains she doesn’t want her situation to upset anyone else, especially Finn. They love each other, but it’s not fair to put him in the middle of this mess between her and Liam. She needs to “set him free.”

While the exchange between Ridge and Steffy ends the B&B clip, the lead would be buried if I didn’t mention the INSANE fight that ended the episode involving Vinny, Thomas, and Finn. Thomas and Finn confront Vinny about changing the DNA test results. It appears punches were thrown because we saw fists swinging at the air . . . with poor Vinny landing on the ground. He didn’t quite admit that Finn was the father, but he did say he changed the DNA results because, apparently, he and Thomas have been friends since they were five years old.

What did you think of today’s episode? Should Steffy spare Finn the trauma of making a triangle a quad? Do you feel sorry for Vinny or is he getting his just desserts? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

