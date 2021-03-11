Jackée Harry

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Paulina and Abe in Horton Square. She is trying to convince him to help her throw her hat in the ring to acquire the GabiChic storefront. Paulina is just sure he will do what is right for his town AND his family. Abe agrees he will help his town and family, but is not so sure about Paulina’s plans. Abe seems skeptical. She goes on to say she plays fair - unlike that DiMera woman. She means Kate, y’all!

Mayor Abe and Aunt Paulina continue their flirtatious banter. She assures him she knows what she is doing - just ask anyone in Miami - yet Abe is skeptical. Paulina finishes by saying that Abe should go with her so she can bring a little spice into Salem!

Side Note: Paulina gives me LIFE!

Outside the Brady Pub, Gabi is crying and up walks Roman. He wants to know if she’s okay and assumes something is wrong with Arianna. She assures him she is okay, but life sucks because she got dumped.

Across town, Lani is opening baby gifts from Aunt P. Of course, they are silver spoons. Someone has come a knockin'. It’s Theo!

Inside the Brady Pub, Eli arrives to have some chow with his mama. I wonder if he passed Roman and Gabi outside? Anyway, she wonders why he so urgently needed to see her.

At a nicer restaurant across the way, Julie is lamenting about Sami when Claire walks up. She was reading that Sami was arrested for the murder of Charlie Dale. Again with the Charlie Dale! Claire feels like an idiot because she had the hots for him, but Great Aunt Julie assures her that a lot of folks were fooled. Claire wants to move on and help Ben. Whoops! Julie wants to know what in the world she is talking about! Claire can’t help herself and tells Julie that Ben thinks Ciara is alive . . . and so does she!

