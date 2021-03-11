Provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless is welcoming a new face to town: the much-discussed businessman Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Burgi sat down with CBS Watch magazine to dish all things "Locke Ness Monster."

How would the actor characterize Ashland? Burgi shared:

He's cagey. He's worked hard. He's gone through some tribulations and trials in his life, and I think he's arrived at a place where he's enjoying the fruits of his labors and the little quiver of arrows that he can throw at people in so as far as psychological manipulations in his world of big business.

He's a terrific, personable, charming, intelligent, kind person… who, like many characters that have been labeled as nefarious, is just misguided. I think Victor Newman [Eric Braeden] was castigated as a bad guy for a while. He's just misunderstood!

He's already shared scenes with some major Genoa City players, noting:

My first scene, I believe, was with Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) and Hunter King (Summer Newman). They are such pros. And Christel Khalil (Lily Winters) was delightful. She and I had a lot of fun.

Ashland might soon discover that his toddler son with wife Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) actually is Kyle's! What can viewers expect from a possible Kyle vs. Ashland confrontation? Burgi teased: