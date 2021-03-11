The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victoria Gets Candid With Billy

Rey: The detective's (Jordi Vilasuso) health is at risk, just like his marriage seems to be these days. Rey feels a bit under the weather and assumes it's the flu, but his symptoms are getting worse. Sharon (Sharon Case) reaches out to Nate (Sean Dominic), who stops by the ranch to see how he is and takes some blood from Rey.

Later, Rey starts to get a high fever, making him delirious. Sharon tells Rey she's taking him to the hospital and just when the two are getting ready to go he collapses on the floor! Sharon springs into action and calls 911. Is Rey going to make it?

Chelsea: The con artist and designer (Melissa Claire Egan) creates havoc.

Victor: The Mustache's (Eric Braeden) mechanization has Adam (Mark Grossman) back on top.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) checks Adam.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) bares all to Billy (Jason Thompson).

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) gets tough.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy's (Michael Mealor) past is coming back to bite him.

Amanda: The legal ace (Mishael Morgan) plays a game of chicken with Devon (Bryton James).