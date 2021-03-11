WATCH: Sharon Osbourne Has Heated Exchange With Co-Hosts Over Piers Morgan

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Things got really fiery with the ladies of The Talk when the panel discussed Piers Morgan and his controversial stance on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah. Morgan said on his previous show Good Morning Britain that he didn't believe Markle when she discussed her experience with racism and being suicidal while she and Prince Harry resided in the palace.

Morgan and GMB parted ways after his remarks. Sharon Osbourne showed her support for him via Twitter by stating,

Osbourne was under fire for her remarks and on Wednesday's show she and her co-hosts discussed her stance. She doubled down and stated she supported her friend Morgan and insisted she was not racist, something Morgan has been accused of. Osbourne stated,

Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No. Because it's his opinion. It's not my opinion...I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend. I'm not racist...I don't care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That's what I judge you on.

Sheryl Underwood questioned Osbourne about her stance and asked,

What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?

An emotional Osbourne said she felt like she was about to be "put in the electric chair" for defending Morgan, who she says people thinks is racist and therefore they think she is also. Osbourne then demanded Underwood explain to her when Morgan had said something racist.

Osbourne said to Underwood,

I will ask you again, Sheryl. I've been asking you during the break and I'm asking you again, and don't try and cry cause if anyone should be crying it should be me.

Underwood said it wasn't "the exact words of racism; it's the implication and the reaction to it." She further stated,

To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist. But right now, I'm talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don't want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.

Osbourne cut Underwood off in mid-sentence and scoffed, "I think it's too late. I think that seed is already sown."



