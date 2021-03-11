Melissa Claire Egan

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Chelsea and Chloe are talking about her anger-fueled deception. Every little movement that Chelsea recovers is dedicated to getting back at Adam.

Side Note: Did anyone else notice that Chelsea’s voice and legs have magically recovered? No? Maybe, it’s just me.

Chelsea continues by telling Chloe that all of this is Adam’s fault. Adam is at fault for her falling in the elevator - and everything else in Genoa City. She needs to get back at him and start a whole new life. Chloe concurs. She wants to stand by Chelsea, but wants to make sure that no one else is going to be hurt by this dastardly plan. Chelsea assures her that this is all about Adam . . . and Sharon and Victor! She must make it all stop!

