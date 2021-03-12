Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Our focus is on an aerial view of the Malibu beach house. Steffy is walking the grounds and thinking about Finn telling her how much he loves her and how he will be there for her.

Enter Finn . . . he runs to her. Ridge told Finn about her decision to spare Finn the trauma of a triangle and head to Paris. He tells her she can’t leave. He has incredible news. It’s amazing! He can’t wait. Steffy has a look that reads, “Spit it out, Finn. I’m ready to head to gay Paree!”

What are you thinking about Steffy and Finn’s coupling? What about the quickly resolved paternity story? We want to hear from YOU!

Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!