On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem checking in on Sarah and Xander talking about weddings and just being adorable.

Side Note: LOOOOOOOOVE IN THE AFTERNOOOOOON . . . Oh wait, wrong network.

Meanwhile, Chloe is talking about the alterations on Sarah’s wedding dress when “Susan” walks in with flowers. She wants to tell Chloe Lane she is sorry.

In the glass box, Ciara is reviewing her last conversation with Evan and wondering whether or not she got through to him. She really, really hopes he won’t go off and end Ben. Back in real time, Ciara is fretting and wondering how she will warn Ben. To sleep perchance to dream . . .

At the Salem PD, Shawn Douglas and Ben are discussing whether or not Ciara is still breathing.

Across town, Evan has a gun and Claire is talking really fast. He lets her know that Ben is a dead man walking and she is just unlucky. Say goodnight, Claire!

