First Impressions: Richard Burgi as Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless

Richard Burgi made his debut on The Young and the Restless on March 11 as Ashland Locke. The mogul ran into Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) at the Grand Phoenix. Poor Kyle was mistaken for the bellman who was supposed to hustle the Locke's luggage to their room. The uncomfortable encounter didn't get any less awkward after introductions were made.

Burgi interacted with many of Y&R's heavy hitters . . . all on his first day. What did you think of Burgi's debut? Sound off in the comments below!

