Holly Robinson Peete on The Talk Departure: "Sharon Complained That I Was Too 'Ghetto'"

The Talk's former co-host Holly Robinson Peete is weighing in on the recent clash Sharon Osbourne had with Sheryl Underwood and is revealing her truth on her exit from the show. Robinson Peete was a original co-host on the show, alongside Osbourne, when the chat fest began in 2010 but it was announced she would be departing the show after one season with no reason as to why it was occurring.

Over the years, the actress would give vague excuses and only spoke in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the show's "concept being dismantled." Now, on Twitter, Robinson Peete chimed in after a fan tweeted how she tried to warn people about Osbourne's attitude.

The actress gave her thoughts on Osbourne and Underwood's exchange on Wednesday and explained she was let go from The Talk after Mrs. O complained she was "too ghetto" and was upset to see the "condescending tone" being used to Underwood. Robinson Peete tweeted,

So far Osbourne hasn't responded.