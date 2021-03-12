"Panicked" Sharon Osbourne Apologizes for Fight with Sheryl Underwood

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Sharon Osbourne is finally speaking out regarding the heated discussion she and co-host Sheryl Underwood participated in on Wednesday. The ladies of The Talk got into an intense conversation surrounding race and Piers Morgan. Osbourne defended Morgan's rights to free speech. Osbourne's stance toward Morgan led to backlash online and for some to question if she wasracist.

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Has Heated Exchange With Co-Hosts Over Piers Morgan

Osbourne demanded Underwood give her an example of Morgan being racist after his remarks regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah. Two days after the exchange, Osbourne released a statement via Twitter, apologizing for her actions. She claims she "panicked" and "got defensive" when she and Underwood were having the confrontation and that she "supports" the Black community.

Read Osbourne's statement below.