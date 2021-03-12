Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: We focus on the arrival of Ashland Locke. He is staying at the Grand Phoenix and all of the power players in Genoa City are trying to grab his attention.

Victoria is heading in to find Billy, who is already there. She asks him how his and Lily’s meeting went. To be honest, Victoria doesn’t really care. She just wants to warn Billy to go ahead and give up. Billy thinks Ashland is going to see right through her. Billy thinks it is personal. Victoria says she wants to protect Billy because she thinks Adam and Victor are coming after ChanceComm. Enter Victor and Adam.

Victor and Adam walk in and immediately start ribbing Victoria and Billy. Everyone looks smug and a little nervous . . . except Victor.

Upstairs, Ashland is on the phone with his wifey Tara. He says he is almost done with his business. They are both looking forward to getting home. A knock at the door brings Victoria. He thinks she is the “prettiest” Newman. Victoria assures Ashland that Nicholas is the pretty one while she has custody of the brains.

Side Note: No lies told, Victoria.

Victoria assures Ashland that Newman’s offer will be the best of the bunch. Ashland is impressed that she came alone. Victoria says she doesn’t need back up, but Ashland thinks she just doesn’t play well with others. He also wonders what Victoria will tell Victor if he picks Newman’s offer. Victoria assures him that competition is the Newman way. Victoria is determined to win.

