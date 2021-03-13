The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 15-19, 2021

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finds out that Vinny (Joe LoCicero) changed the DNA results.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) about Vinny’s deception.

Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are blissfully happy.

Hope is done with Liam’s (Scott Clifton) waffling . . . maybe.

Liam turns to Daddy Bill (Don Diamont) for advice.

Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) cup runneth over.

Hope does the unthinkable and makes a decision . . . maybe.

Steffy shows Finn better than she can tell him.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) appreciate Thomas’ actions.

Liam continues to beg Hope for yet another chance.

