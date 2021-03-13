Days of Our Lives spoiler promo for the week of March 15-19, 2021

Linsey Godfrey, Stacy Haiduk

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Xander (Paul Telfer) freaks out when his soon-to-be-bride, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), can't be found. Sarah has concerns about missing her wedding day, but Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) assures her she will be there.

Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) thrilled that Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) alive, but can't seem to relax until she wakes up and says his name . . . is it Romeo?

Rex's (Kyle Lowder) cheatin' heart can't let go of Sarah, who is more than willing to show him what he's been missing out on.

Rafe (Galen Gering) puts that SPD badge to work and deduces it was Kate's (Lauren Koslow) gun that killed poor old Charlie.

Gabi (Camila Banus) is very upfront about Ava's (Tamara Braun) clandestine movements the night Charlie died.

Speaking of Charlie's death, Sami's involvement is much deeper than first thought.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!