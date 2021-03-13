Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 15-19, 2021

Nadia Bjorlin, Eric Martsolf

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives Spoilers!

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is gutted when Ciara (Victoria Konefal) still thinks he is the necktie killer.

Roman (Josh Taylor) has unexpected words for Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Theo (Cameron Johnson) and Claire (Isabel Durant) get caught up.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) spreads sunshine.

Claire takes notice when Allie (Lindsay Arnold) starts acting shady.

Xander (Paul Telfer) is gutted, but Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) gives him a sign.

The very last thing Ciara remembers is Claire all nekkid on the couch with Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli’s (Lamon Archey) babies get blessed by the Lord.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) dons a mask and swaps with Sarah.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has words with Belle (Martha Madison) about ditching Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney).

Tripp and Ava’s (Tamara Braun) bonding time is stopped short by Gabi (Camila Banus).

Rafe (Galen Gering) finally makes forward progress by determining whose gun shot Charlie Dale.

“Sarah” hits the sheets with Rex (Kyle Lowder)!

Chad (Billy Flynn) goes IN on Jake (Brandon Barash).

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) runs to Jack (Matthew Ashford) to tell him that Abigail (Marci Miller) drugged and kidnapped her.

Rafe lets Kate know that her gun was used to kill Charlie Dale.

Jake thinks Gabi is using her womanly ways to get him away from Kate.

Xander goes IN on Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoilers!